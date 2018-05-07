Early summer vacations on the cards in Sindh

Staff Reporter

The Sindh government may an-nounce annual summer vacations earlier than schedule owing to ex-tremely hot weather and Ramazan.

According to sources, Sindh Education De-partment has submitted a summary, seeking early summer vaca-tions for schools, col-leges and other educa-tional institutes across the province.

It has requested the chief minister to an-nounce summer vaca-tions from May 14 to July 15 instead of June 1 to July 30.

The summary has been forwarded to the Chief Minister House.

The schedule for sum-mer vacations will be changed once the summary is approved.

Last year, the educa-tion department had announced early sum-mer vacations from May 26 to July 31 due to sweltering heat and Ramazan.