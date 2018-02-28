Early resolution of students’ problems urged

Parachinar

Tribal elders and teachers associations have urged the provincial government to take measures for resolving issues being faced by students of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Addressing a joint press conference by tribal elders and President All Kurram government teachers association Zahid Hussain and General Secretary All Private Schools Association Mohsan Hussain Tori said government’s measures for the FATA students were limited to the publicity in newspapers only as FATA students were kept deprived to appear in ETA test for 200 seats in KP for paucity of funds despite the announcement of Rs 2 billion for FATA by the government this year.

They said it was a discriminatory conduct on the part of concerned authorities, therefore the KP governor should take notice of it and issue directives for holding a separate ETA test for tribal students. They revealed the issue was also brought to the notice of director FATA education who informed that a letter had been sent to Governor for approval to conduct separate ETA test for FATA students.

But they regretted that letter was yet to be approved, urging the governor to accord nod to the same to pave way for conducting a separate test for the FATA students.

They also demanded to increase number of seats from 50 to 100 to accommodate maximum students of the area which direly needed the government attention for its development. They warned if the government paid no heed to their demands, they would launch protest in this regard.—APP