Early resolution of legal issues among govt dept stressed

Peshawar

Minister for Tourism, Archives, Museum and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan has directed for resolution of legal issues among tourism, mineral and forest departments to pay way for their smooth operation.

He was chairing a first meeting of a committee which has been constituted on the special directives of chief minister to work out viable solution for removing legal complications among those departments, which are impeding their work.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Mineral Dr Amjad Ali, Minister for Forest Ishtiaq Warmar, Law Minister Sultan Muhammad and secretaries of relevant departments.

At first phase, the committee further formed a sub-committee during its meeting to settle legal issues regarding six places among the forest and mineral departments in the province. The committee comprised representatives from the department of tourism, mineral, forest and law department in addition to deputy commissioners of the districts concerned. The committee will pay visit to these six sites and submit report within two weeks.

The meeting also discussed ways to strengthen coordination among various departments to remove hurdles for construction of new tourist sites. The senior minister said that solid steps would be taken to promote tourism which would also help eradicate poverty from the province, he added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp