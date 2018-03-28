Early peaceful solution of Kashmir urged

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (ajk)

Chairman of Kashmir Council, European Union Ali Raza Syed Monday has said that early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir is key to the emergence of durable and everlasting peace the world over in general and South East Asia in particularly

Syed expressed these views during his visit to local offices Kashmir Liberation Cell here late Monday. The DG KLC Fida Kiyani briefed the Kashmir Council EU chief of the functioning of the Cell, located at the base camp of the Kashmir freedom struggle – Azad Jammu Kashmir, to apprise the external world of the updated current ugly situation of the bleeding vale of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, where the local population have launched the struggle for liberation of the motherland from long Indian subjugation since last 71 years and for the achievement of much-awaited birth right of self determination.

Ali Raza Syed called upon the international community especially the European Commission to immediately intervene to prevent the increased use of Indian occupational forces against the civilian population in the Indian held Jammu & Kashmir.