Early hearing of Imran’s disqualification petition

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday accepted a plea for the early hearing of a petition seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan’s disqualification.

An IHC bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard a petition for the early hearing of a plea seeking PM Imran’s disqualification.

Accepting the request of the petitioner for an early hearing, the bench ordered that the plea be fixed for today.During the hearing, Justice Minallah told the petitioner, “Satisfy the court tomorrow regarding whether the petition is maintainable or not.”

