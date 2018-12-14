Early exit

Another dismal performance by men in green has ousted them from World Cup. The humiliating defeat at the hands of Belgium 5-0 sealed their chances. Pakistan has been struggling in Hockey, the national game of the country and once a matter of pride, since long. No concrete steps have been taken by any government during the last two decades to encourage youth participation in the game or offered attractive incentives to good players. All the energies are being spent on Cricket.

The result is obvious; complete decline in the quality of Hockey at domestic as well as international level. There is a dire need of revisiting the whole sports’ structure from school level to division/national level. Hefty prizes should be given to encourage and motivate youth which will release their stress and restrain them from unethical activities.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

