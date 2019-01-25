Early detection, prevention is key to reducing risk of diabetic

AS the prevalence of diabetes continues to increase, physician on Thursday has called on people to adopt healthier lifestyles to reduce their risk of contracting the disease. Senior Physician Dr Ijaz Vohra talking to PTV news channel explained that people with diabetes have inadequate blood sugar control, which can lead to a range of dangerous complications, including damage to the eyes, kidneys and heart. If left untreated, it can result in premature death.

Expert said, diabetes is one of the most prevalent deadly diseases in the world. It is a chronic metabolic disease characterized by perpetually high levels of blood glucose (or blood sugar).

He said early detection is vital to help delay the development of type 2 diabetes and the life-altering events to which it can lead. Diabetes doesn’t have to mean early death. In fact, with proper management, a diagnosis could actually lead to a longer and healthier life, he highlighted. Discussing management of the disease, he said insulin, diet control and exercise were the standard therapy, which could be supplemented with awareness of the disease in patients and their families.

Increased awareness about the seriousness of diabetes, its frequency, its complications, and its associated costs, is essential for the public to realize that diabetes is a concern that applies to them.

Expert warned that diabetic pregnant women are at risk of bearing abnormal children, and can even result in stillbirths. Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of the disease, typically developing in people over 35 who are overweight and inactive, he said.

Health expert said diabetes had become endemic in country and now every fourth Pakistani was a diabetic while millions were about to get afflicted with the disease due to their unhealthy lifestyle and genetic make-up. “In these circumstances, people are advised to eat less and walk more. As far as eating is concerned, they should eat a balanced diet with more fruits, vegetables and fibrous items, and concentrate on doing regular exercise which not only would prevent them from diabetes but would also help in the prevention of cardiovascular disease,” he added.

The physicians said diabetes is one of the seven controllable risk factors of the cardiovascular disease and if people prevented themselves from diabetes, they were less likely to die from heart attack compared to those who had diabetes.

