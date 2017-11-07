Why early or delayed elections?

CONTOURS of the new political game has started emerging with opposition political parties opposing the previously agreed legislation aimed at giving constitutional cover to the delimitation of constituencies of National and Provincial Assemblies and latest proposal of PTI to hold general elections in April 2018. Earlier, leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah proposed holding of next elections on the basis of existing delimitations following his party’s backtracking on the issue of constitutional amendment.

Controversy surrounding delimitations has raised apprehensions that the polls might be delayed but PPP and PTI have declared that they are against any delay and instead PTI has proposed holding of elections in April, which means dissolution of the present assemblies either in January or early February, 2018. PTI has gone to the extent of offering that it is willing to dissolve the KP Assembly early if other parties agreed on early elections. Going by the strategy being pursued by PPP, it is quite obvious that it too would be willing to dissolve Sindh Assembly as and when it suits the overall objective of the party to deprive PML (N) of any political or parliamentary benefit. Objective of both PTI and PPP seems to deprive PML (N) of the sure advantage of an edge in the upper house after elections for half of the strength of the Senate are held in March. It is quite understood that PML (N) would get majority in the house as it has absolute majority the electoral colleges of National Assembly and the Punjab Assembly and would get its due share in Balochistan as well. As against this, PPP believes it would make no difference for the party whether new Senators are elected by the present assemblies or the next ones as PPP is likely to retain its majority in Sindh in the next general election as well. It seems that the political parties are creating a mess in politics because of their selfish motives and in the process they are harming the democratic stability. There is absolutely no justification for dissolution of the assemblies earlier and those objecting to fairness are just trying to make the Census another Kalabagh Dam.

