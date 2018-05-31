Early construction of G-10/2 apartments demanded

The low-paid government employees are demanding from the Ministry of Housing and Works to construct apartments in G-10/2 as planned since 2008. The project of construction of the apartments for the low income government servants was started in 2008 and was to be completed in 2010, but after the passage of 10 years the allotees are still demanding government to implement the project. The allottees said the Ministry of Housing and Works was not taking serious efforts for completing this project as it was a 10-year-old project and the government should take notice of the delay and address the hurdles in completion of this project.

They said that the PHA was demanding more money from them in order to meet the expenses of construction of the project.—APP

