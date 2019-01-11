Early arrest of Sami-ul-Haq’s murderers demanded

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The leaders and chiefs of various religious parties and scholars on Thursday demanded early arrest of the murderers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Sami) leader Maulana Sami-ul-Haq and criticized the government’s failure to apprehend the murderers of late Maulana. Addressing at the Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed conference, organized by Defence-e-Pakistan Council, they lauded Maulana Sami-ul-Haq’s services for eradication of terrorism from the country and vowed continuing the mission of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq. They paid rich tributes to the services rendered by Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, saying that the late Maulana was an intellectual, Sheikh ul Hadith, politician and parliamentarian.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Tehreek-e-Hurmat-e-Rasool Maulana Ameer Hamza said Defence-e-Pakistan Council has played important role in the country’s defense. Indian attempt to play a role in Afghanistan has failed badly, he expressed. Chief Coordinator Defae-e-Pakistan Council, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh said the country’s weapon manufacturing technology has advanced well during last few years. Maulana Sami had rendered services for forging unity and ensuring peace in the world. Maulana had constituted Defae-e-Pakistan Council.

Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan-e-Pakistan Abdullah Hameed Gul said Kashmiris are rendering unmatched sacrifices for liberating their motherland.

President Milli Yakjehti Council Dr Abu Al Khair Zubair criticized the government on non arrest of murderers of Sami ul Haq despite passage of two months. Maulana Sami struggled for promulgating Islamic system in the country.

