EAD, WB sign $305m agreement

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The World Bank, Friday, agreed to support projects in agriculture sector in Punjab and to improve the nutrition status of children as well as women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In this regard, Economic Affairs Division and World Bank inked agreements worth $305.0 million here. Two sources of finance will support the activities under SMART-Punjab program: – Government of Punjab $ 1,290.0 million – World Bank (loan) $ 300.0 million Additional Financing to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the Enhanced Nutrition for Mothers and Children Project of $ 5.0 million (Grant).

The objectives of the grant are to scale-up nutrition intervention in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to improve the nutritional status of children below two years of age, as well as pregnant and lactating women.

Secretary, Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Arif Ahmed Khan signed the Loan and Grant Agreements on behalf of Government of Pakistan while representatives of Government of Punjab and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signed their respective Project Agreements.

Country Director, World Bank Patchamuthu Illangovan signed the Loan and Grant Agreements and the Project Agreements on behalf of World Bank. The Secretary, Economic Affairs Division (EAD), thanked the World Bank for extending its continuous support to the Government of Pakistan in its efforts to achieve sustainable economic development in the country.

According to Finance Division, Strengthening Markets for Agriculture and Rural Transformation (SMART) in Punjab Program of US$300.0 million (Loan). The SMART Punjab program is aimed to help the government of Punjab to promote transformational change in the crop and livestock subsectors by focusing on activities contributing to three Results Areas.

These areas include increased on-farm productivity and value of crops and livestock, increased value addition and competitiveness of crops and livestock and enhanced resilience of smallholder farmers to climate change and natural disasters. Each Results Area involves a specific combination of policy reforms, institutional strengthening and public investments.