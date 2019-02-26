EAD, ADB sign agreement of $75m for KP Road Improvement Project

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Economic Affairs Division (EAD) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday signed a loan agreement worth US$75 million regarding Additional Financing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Roads Improvement Project. The financing would help to dualize Mardan-Swabi road with reconstruction of the 42 km stretch to 4-lanes.

The agreement was signed by Secretary EAD, Noor Ahmed and Secretary Communication & Works Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Shahab Khattak along with the Country Director ADB, Ms. Xiaohong Yang.

The dualization of Mardan-Swabi road and rehabilitation of provincial highways shall complement and enhance economic mobility of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as well as Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Corridor. Further, the additional financing will improve and complement the ongoing KP Provincial Roads Improvement Project that aims at rehabilitating 214 Kms of provincial highway network to improve the performance of roads and achieve higher service value for the province.

The project will be executed by adopting relevant provincial highway standards, road safety improvements, and climate resilience features to withstand damage and disruption from natural disasters. In addition, the investment would strengthen the institutional capacity of C&W Department, GoKP on road management through the development of KP road network master plan.

