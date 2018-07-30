Each Kylie’s Instagram post worth $1m

The youngest of Kris Jenner’s children is on track to be the first of the family to earn $1billion Khloe Kardashian has commented slyly about how her youngest sister is now her mother’s favourite – after it was revealed Kylie Jenner was on course to become a billionaire thanks to her hugely successful lip kit company. And now it seems that Kylie’s popularity is replicated on Instagram after the social media site revealed each of her posts are worth a cool $1million. A new ranking of the world’s top social-media influencers offers some support for how she’s accumulated such a massive fortune at such a young age. The Instagram Rich List, which Instagram-scheduling tool Hopper HQ compiles annually, has Jenner in the number-one spot with an estimated cost per post of $1 million. The list is based on data gathered through research with influencers, brands, and marketing companies. Jenner’s older half-sister Kim Kardashian West is fourth on the list; Hopper HQ estimates her posts are each worth $720,000. A few weeks ago, the cover of Forbes featured 20-year-old Kylie, a reality star and founder of the makeup company Kylie Cosmetics, with a cover line proclaiming she is “set to be the youngest-ever self-made billionaire.” Although some people criticised the term “self-made” because of her Kardashian family background, there can be no denying the new mum has done incredibly well.

