E-voting, strong Internet to stop electoral frauds in future

Our Correspondent Multan

Chief Ministers Complaint Cell Punjab Vice-Chairman Nasir Salman Saturday stressed upon the need to introduce e-voting machine, developed by the National Institute of Electronics, and a strong internet connection in order to help get rid of rigging in elections and for reducing electoral fraud.

‘The PTI-led government was paying special attention to electoral reforms and will make sure the system is refined and all challenges will removed before the next elections, he said while speaking to media.

The government under the vision of PM Imran Khan only want the next general election to be fair and transparent and hence want to initiate the e-voting process, he added.

He further expressed confidence that with the implementation of electoral reforms, the country would witness a norm among the politicians to have faith in the polling process and accept the results.

He mentioned that electronic voting machines are being used in many countries including India and it has made the voting process transparent and easy. ‘We should also move in that direction and ensure transparency in the elections,” he stressed.