e-tron GT – Audi unveils its most powerful electric vehicle

German auto manufacturer, Audi, has launched its new electric spearhead – the Audi e-tron GT.

The Four Rings showcased the highlights of the fully electric gran turismo: dynamic driving performance, emotional design, and sustainability, in an online premier with an energized driving demostration.

“The e-tron GT2 is a stand-alone Gran Turismo, reinterpreted for the future. Its looks are a testament to premium automotive design. Bringing impressive driving performance, this is electro-mobility in the most emotive way. And with its sustainable concept, it takes a stand,” explains Markus Duesmann, CEO of AUDI AG.

“Because it’s not just the drive concept that is sustainable. The entire production at our Böllinger Höfe site now has a carbon neutral energy balance. This sends an important signal – for the site, our workforce and the future viability of Audi.”

The electric flagship vehicle is being produced alongside the R8 at Audi’s specialised facility in Bollinger Hofe, Germany. It would cost around 99,800 euros.

Audi e-tron GT will be available in two versions — the RS e-tron GT and the e-tron GT quattro — both powered by two electric motors and supported by an 85-kWh battery.

The e-tron GT’s transmission and some other features have been borrowed from the Porsche’s Taycan as both are part of Volkswagen group of companies.

The Audi RS e-tron GT has power peak of 598 PS, while the quattro version’s power stands at 476 PS.

The quattro version can be accelerated from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds while the RS variant can achieve the same in 3.3 seconds.

Highest speed limit for Quattro is 245 kmph while 250 kmph for the RS trim, said Audi.

The Four Rings stated that the electric vehicle will come with 20-inch wheels, while the RS version gets 21-inch wheels.