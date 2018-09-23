E-ticketing from Sept 24

The Lahorites would receive electronic challans at their addresses given at the time of registration of vehicles over violation of traffic rules from Monday (Sept 24).

A spokesman for Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) said that a test run had already been conducted regarding electronic ticketing to ensure optimum efficiency after its launch.

The e-ticketing contain real-time violation graphics, type and corresponding penalty numerics initially to be paid to the branches of Bank of Punjab, whereas similar arrangements were under way with National Bank of Pakistan along with various other deposit facilities, the spokesman said.

He said that these operations would be executed from the PSCA electronic ticketing centre, in coordination with the City Traffic Police (CTP) and in compliance with the Motor Vehicles Ordinance and the rules, Section 116-A.

The back side of E-tickets depicted all the violations, fines and relevant instructions, he added.

The fine would have to be paid in 10 days; otherwise, the amount would double, the spokesman said and added that frequent violations or non-payment of fines would lead to impounding of vehicles.

The PSCA urged people to observe traffic rules and take extra caution to avoid getting ticketed. More information can be obtained by calling at universal emergency helpline 15, the spokesman added.—APP

