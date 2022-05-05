E-tech, health system and Pakistan | By Dr Asif Maqsood Butt

E-tech, health system and Pakistan

SINCE the foundation was lied for attainment of optimum health in Year 2000 Alma ata declaration i.e “Health For All”; Known as Mellinium Development Goals 2000-2015.

In spite of dedicated efforts of health professionals, general public concepts and their demands about self-medication” are very wired & strange, especially regarding Injection and drip therapy”.

Where they only get comfort and feeling of satisfaction desired treatment is provided.How this culture evolved is not clear; uptill now tip of iceberg is being treated and yet there are much to reveal, screen, diagnose and treat (Trace, Track, Test and Treat).

To assess a country’s health-care services, the evaluation of community health at village and Union Council is very important and carries pivotal role for analyzing and to make proactive actions/arrangements to improve quality of human life.

Delay in bridging the gaps will delay in improving quality of human life.Pakistan is a beautiful country with its diversified culture and traditions.

But myths and superstitious faith about the health and illnesses are very unique. The health concepts and blind beliefs could not be easily corrected but it will take a time to accept as well as individual’s practical experience to surrender.

When we compare countries’ health systems (like China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Iran) we come to know that their health structure, health indicators, health beliefs, school health education, health and disease understanding and health seeking behaviour are much better if compared to our tangled system; one should not forget that basics of their systems are taken from Pakistan health system.

Civic sense, care to values, respect to humanity and patriotism needs renaissance.We must create and spread positivity as well as positive thinking.

To seek medical facilities people are one way or other have to move to tertiary care hospitals because of inadequate, deficient or unsatisfactory health care services.

In the peripheries; situation is harder to find a qualified, certified and skilled healthcare provider.

To strengthen basic health units with more facilities, capacity building and interlinking with BHU, RHC and THQ with web link; the more emphasis must be on primordial, protective, preventive, early diagnosis and prompt treatment.

The overuse of medications must be discouraged.The criteria for BHU and RHC must be revised as Pakistan is facing global challenge of health with double burden of disease.

Most of countries suffer from a double burden of disease: the backlog of common infections, undernourished mother and child and safe motherhood, the emerging challenges of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease and mental illnesses.

The rising trend of self-medication and over the counter medication must also put in an account.

The basic health-related concepts and beliefs are much needed to be corrected.It will be possible when it is approached with well organized, integrated manners.

Starting from our education system of school and college as well as medical college needs a revist of policies.

We must initiate “School Health Promotion and Education Initiatives” & “Health for all initiative” from school level.

Rawalpindi Medical University has initiated both programs not only for educating the students but also develop a Health Force Through capacity building.

The Government needs to digitalize the health centres and link them with the teaching institutes to strengthen the health force and build their working capacity efficiently.(inference from Author’s Innovation Model).

Like a health professional treats a person as a whole; same way, Sustainable development goals need to pay very close attention.

The community engagement, attitude and behaviour is one of the key roles in developing country’s health indicators improvement and successful targets achievement.

A health seeking behaviour for healthy life at the time of good health is essential and far better when it’s too late to seek medical services for treatment of many complications.

So Host, Agent and Environment (disease process) ; such as Community, Health Department & Education (Primordial & Preventive measures) needs a paradigm shift.

Involvement of community leaders, Initiating Train the Trainer programs at school, college and at community level (Community Capacity Building), Green & Clean UC competitions.

Refresher Courses of paramedical and integrated mother & child health staff. Creating a fund for “Health For All” community contributions to join hands with the government and make contributions in country’s development.

These are few steps to build collective wisdom in nation.An integrated and well-coordinated web model of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) 2030 must be designed by the Health Ministry of Pakistan for current situational analysis, evaluation and setting up operational strategy at UC Level to achieve SDG’s targets.

Health, Education and Socio-economic standards are the prime goal in any nation’s development and success.

Holistic approach is the best approach to improve the quality adjusted life years.

This is golden chance for us to remove the deficiencies and overcome them by taking right initiatives towards right direction and at right time.

Long Live Pakistan!

—The writer is contributing columiist, based in Rawalpindi.