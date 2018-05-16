E-school system to be introduced in five Govt Girls’ schools

Chairman Taleem Foundation (TF) Pakistan Dr Zafar Iqbal Qadir Tuesday said the organization had planned to introduce an e-school system in five selected government-run girls’ schools of the federal capital to improve their performance by equipping them with innovative ideas and social technologies.

“Initially, the system will be installed in five low-performing schools, aiming to acquaint the students with modern methods and technologies being used in imparting modern and quality education,” he said while talking to APP.

The foundation, based in Islamabad, is working for last 29 years in the education sector with innovative ideas for less developed areas as a non-governmental organization.

Elaborating the system, he said, under the e-schooling interactive classrooms with uninterrupted power supply, internet connectivity and video conferencing facility through e-Learning platform would be provided.—APP

Related