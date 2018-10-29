E-rozgaar programme applications open by Nov 5

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Applications for new cycle of ‘e-Rozgaar Program’, joint project of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports have been invited from graduates for free training for earning through the internet and taking freelancing as a serious profession.

The applications have been invited for 21 districts and 27 centers in the province of the Punjab for intake of the new batch, which will remain open till 5th November 2018.

The eligibility criteria include that the applicant should be Punjab domicile holder, maximum age: 35 years, at least 16 years of education and unemployed. Applicants should apply online, appear for online entry test, submit documents online and incase of selection/ shortlisting should get their documents verified at the respective Centers. The shortlisted candidates will be given three-and-a-half-month free training in their selected domain by master trainers at their selected centers.

The candidates can select one domain among three domains, which include Technical, Content Marketing & Advertising and Creative Designing. So far program has received more than 8,000 fresh applications for this batch only, which confirms the interest in the program by the young graduates. The prospective candidates can apply and get further details about the center names and their locations from the registration link: https://www.erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk/apply

Districts currently open for new intake of students are Lahore (University of The Punjab, Lahore College for Women University (Female Only), Punjab Tianjin University of Technology and University of Engineering & Technology), Sheikhupura (Govt. College of Commerce), Gujranwala (University of The Punjab Campus), Jhelum (University of The Punjab Campus), Sialkot (Govt. College for Women University), Gujrat (University of Gujrat), Faisalabad (Govt. College for Women University (Female Only), University of Agriculture), Sargodha (University of Sargodha), Mianwali (University of Sargodha), Chiniot (TEVTA Center), Rawalpindi (COMSATS Wah, UOG Rawalpindi (Female Only) and Rawalpindi Boys Center), Attock (COMSATS Attock), Khushab (University of Education Campus), Sahiwal (COMSATS Campus), Vehari (University of Education Campus), Multan (Bahauddin Zakariya University (Female Only) and NFC Institute), Dera Ghazi Khan (Ghazi University), Bhakkar (University of Sargodha Campus), Layyah (Bahauddin Zakariya University Campus), Lodhran (Bahauddin Zakariya University Campus) and Narowal (University Of Narowal).

Share on: WhatsApp