LAHORE – The Punjab government has collected a record tax revenue of over Rs200 billion through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for the collection of government receipts.

Meanwhile, the number of online transactions has crossed the mark of 30 million.

The progress review meeting chaired by PITB chairman Faisal Yousaf was informed that the trend of online payments has increased significantly as more than three million citizens have downloaded the App so far.

Faisal Yousaf remarked that new services have been added to e-Pay Punjab so that citizens could get maximum convenience. Recently, payment of registration fee of private colleges has also been added to e-Pay Punjab, he added.

e-Pay Punjab, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department and 1 Link, has been offering online payment of 27 taxes/levies for 11 different departments across Punjab.

e-Pay Punjab allows payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile banking or over the counter by visiting the nearest 1Link member banks. The taxes can also be paid through Telco Agents and mobile wallet.