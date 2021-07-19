E-PAK, Pakistan’s first-ever initiative to promote esports culture in youth launched today

E-PAK, Pakistan’s first-ever initiative to promote esports culture in youth, was launched by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday.

Free Fire Pakistan League (FFPL), the highest level professional tournament of the international esports title Free Fire, will be the first esports league supported by this initiative.

E-PAK – Pakistan’s Elite Gamer Pack, an initiative by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is aimed at creating a sustainable esports ecosystem in Pakistan.

Through E-PAK, the Ministry will work closely with esports titles in the country to popularise esports to the general public and inspire youths to become esports athletes as a professional career.

This is considered as the next move in the exciting framework from Minister Fawad Chaudry, after he orchestrated the MOU between Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) back in January 2021.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting introduces E-PAK biggest Esports initiative of Pakistan starting with Free Fire Pakistan league. In this regard, @MoIB_Official has signed an MoU with Garena and Bigo Pakistan. ~Federal Minister of Information, @fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/RgnJPW1lu5 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) July 19, 2021

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/