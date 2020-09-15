E-library re-opens

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

As life returns to normal after the coronavirus pandemic an E-library earlier set up at Al-Fateh Sports Complex has been re-opened for general public. District Sports Officer, Sajida Lateef said Tuesday that this library remained closed for general public due to corona pandemic but now it has been re-opened, allowing people to avail this good opportunity.

‘However, implementation on corona SOPs will be ensured strictly and no one would be allowed to enter E-library premises without face mask’, DSO said. The E-library will remain open from 9 am to 4 pm and people can get themselves registered for membership during office time, she added.