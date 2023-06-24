E-Khidmat centres, created by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), have Introduced another new service for the convenience of public.

Now approval of affordable housing schemes of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) would be made online. A portal has been introduced for the purpose. E-Khidmat centres by the Government Digital Services wing of PITB are providing important services related to various departments under one roof.

However, now in response to public demand and convenience, an online portal has been launched for approval of affordable housing schemes.

By registering on this portal and providing all necessary documents online, anyone can request approval for a housing scheme. Director General Government Digital Services wing PITB Muhammad Waseem Bhatti said that the users would no longer need to visit government offices and the process of approval for affordable housing schemes would be completed in a transparent manner, which would not only save time but also help eradicate the corrupt mafia.

It should be noted that PITB’s Government Digital Services wing is providing the service at E-Khidmat centres for LDA as well.