E-IPO system gaining investors’ attraction

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The implementation of E-IPO system has provided an efficient, easy and hassle-free mechanism to investors of capital markets for subscribing to initial public offerings (IPOs). The centralized E-IPO system allows investors to submit applications electronically without going to banks and waiting in long queues.

The E-IPO system has received an overwhelming response from equity investors. During the last six IPOs, subscription through E-IPO increased from 0.2% to 14.6%. Similarly, in the case of latest issue of TFC by Bank Alfalah, 54% of total applications were made through E-IPO.

Investors having a valid CNIC, a bank account and a CDC account can electronically register themselves “24/7 throughout the year”. The registered investors can make application for the subscription of securities through any of the banking channels (ATM, net banking, mobile App or over the counter).

The coordination between the Central Depository Company (CDC), 1Link (Guarantee) Limited, the SECP and the State Bank of Pakistan made the implementation of this system possible. The SECP has also been aggressively leading the awareness campaigns to promote the E-IPO concept for increasing the outreach for IPOs, promoting electronic form of securities instead of physical securities and making the entire IPO process more user friendly and efficient.