E-commerce, online retailing space drive noticeable growth in Delivery Services Industry

Islamabad

Pakistan-beholding growing number of 40 million smartphones with digitally connected clientage – is poised to hit US $ 1 billion e-commerce delivery industry within next five to ten years.

“Let me throw in some facts as over past five years, developments in e-commerce and online retailing space have driven noticeable growth in Delivery Services industry,” Salman Wassay, a Telecom Guru turned Entrepreneur said.

He exclusively spoke about his take on “shared economy” and uber-ization of service industry landscape of Pakistan, a telecom portal – Pro Pakistani reported on Wednesday.

Salman Wassay, who started Couch Potato – a delivery service said Pakistan is also poised to hit US $ 1 billion in e-commerce revenue by end of 2018 which means deliveries, lots and lots of deliveries.

The e-commerce cannot grow without growth in last mile delivery, and that’s where companies like Couch Potato come in. There are also currently 40 million smartphones in Pakistan and the numbers are growing at a phenomenal rate.

This momentum is expected to continue with a now digitally connected consumer, looking for lower prices, greater convenience and a seamless experience when buying and receiving products.

“There’s bound to be giants, doing a lot of things, but services like ours, focused on just deliveries, will have an edge of their own,” he said. Salman Wassay said mobile Internet really has changed things in a big way here in our country. Telecom was how people connected, now its apps.

“Internet-enabled apps for communication, for services, for buying, selling, sending and receiving. The Shared Economy is making day to day needs more accessible. It is a great time to be here. We’re seeing the people of Pakistan become tech savvy at a phenomenal rate which will change many things about our way of life in the next 10 years,” he said.

He said Social Sharing Economy offers immense value, especially in underdeveloped nations if used correctly. At its core, the “Shared Economy” is literally just sharing of resources between people. Derived from not-for-profit initiatives, the on-demand economy has quickly appeared on global business landscape and has evolved into a collection of firms that connect millions of consumers with other private citizens for goods and services on-demand. With mobile apps, the uptake has been unprecedented.