E.commerce gateway, PCJCCI to hold exhibitions

Khalid Butt

Lahore

E-commerce Gateway Pakistan is organizing joint exhibition covering “International Engineering and Machinery Exhibition 2018”, “Agri& Rice – Tech Asia and Halal Food Asia Exhibition 2018” in collaboration with Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce from 1st to 3rd September, 2018.

S.M. Naveed, President PCJCCI, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, Dr. Khursheed Nizam, President E-Commerce Gateway and Mr. Ma Zhijun, President, Halal Food Association China, while addressing a press conference today at PCJCCI premises, said that this exhibition would lead the way in delivering the most outstanding opportunities for all participants in different sectors like; Automotive Industry, Engineering, Transport, Construction, Block making, Rice Technology, Food Technology, Halal Food Industry etc. more than 200 Chinese are participating in this trade fair. The companies belonging to these sectors will showcase their latest technology, equipment and innovative ideas of new products from all over the world, he added.

S.M Naveed, President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce, while expressing his view about the event, hoped that “International Engineering and Machinery Exhibition and Agri-Tech Exhibition”, shall act as a source of inspiration and real opportunities for business ventures to the local businesses and industries. Further, it shall open doors for the up gradation of our local industry by introducing emerging technologies and to develop our businesses based on futuristic approach in order to take maximum benefits out of CPEC and BRI.”

Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi, Senior Vice President PCJCCI quoted the recent speech of Mr. Xi Jinping, the honorable President of People Republic of China has stressed upon “building a global community with shared future for humanity” and invited other countries to participate in “high quality and shared development” under BRI. This a good sign for Pakistan to play its role in aligning with this vision of its strategic and all-weathered partner, China. Keeping in view the above vision, I reckon that the role of PCJCCI becomes increasingly important in near future.

