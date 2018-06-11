E-commerce can help grow businesses of Pakistani women

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A young woman entrepreneur Kaynat Akhtar, who is Project Manager “Trade with Pace” Thursday said that Pakistani business women can avail massive business opportunities by focusing on e-commerce.

Kaynat, who has created Pakistan’s First Women Business Portal, said that they have provided a platform to business women of Pakistan to trade nationally and internationally with an ease using this portal.

She said that women who are doing businesses on small scale can come and display their products on this portal and reach out their customers on national and international level.

According to her, women in Pakistan are mostly confronted with mobility issue, due to which they are unable to utilize their full potential for running businesses. Women can increase their business, availing more opportunities and getting a chance to increase their capacity of going global while working in a conducive environment through their platform.

In the era of modern technology where businesses are going global and e-commerce is being promoted around the world, she said they designed an online portal for women businesses of Pakistan.

“Trade with Pace is going to provide a platform to business women of Pakistan to trade with calm,” she said. This portal will serve as a vibrant women business community who would like to reach out to other businesses in shortest possible time and with lesser cost.

Trade with Pace is going to educate women to enhance their capacity to do business, she added.