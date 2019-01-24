Statistics of World Health Organization shows that smoking causes 5 million deaths each year. Health regulation bodies are concerned and seek alternatives to curb the trend. In such circumstances e-cigarette is a new product in market, which is at aim to shrink the concentration of toxic compounds to mainstream and sidestream smoke along with help in giving it up. According to a report the volume of e-cigarette market will touch $ 44610.6 million by 2023. This growth may attribute to rising concerns of health, smokeless and ashless environment. The liquid used in e-cigarette normally referred as e-liquid whose prime ingredients are propylene glycol, glycerin, nicotine, and flavorings. Despite its low risk features still it contains nicotine with 11mg/ml, which fall in high risk category and must be subject to regulatory control. It has been designed to give up smoking gradually, with low health risk Contain low level of nicotine with no other toxic materials No risk of passive smoking due to its legality in public places Economical as compared to conventional smoking. It is ash free with vaping rather than smoke. E-cigarette is popular in young people due to soft regulations by government comparatively to regular cigarette and is increasing exponentially. It is not 100% free of nicotine, which is injurious to health and cause various diseases like developing fetus, increased risk of sudden death etc. There is no surety to end up regular cigarette rather it may cause “dual use”. Its liquid may cause unintentional damage to children

SAKHI AHMAD

Nowshera, Peshawar

