E-cigarette use in youth on rise in twin cities

The increasing use of nicotine products was becoming a cause of concern for public health as the trend of e-cigarette was gradually increasing in youth of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. According to health experts, recent surveys have indicated that more minors and young adults have started using e-cigarettes including middle and high school students and young adults between 18-24 years of age.

They said as documented through numerous medical studies, nicotine adversely affects the heart, reproductive system, lungs and kidney and is believed to contribute to lung and other cancers and diabetes.

Dr Wasim Khawaja, a public health expert at Pakistan Institute of Health Sciences (PIMS) said that it was observed that much of the youth population was using both e-cigarettes and regular cigarettes.

“There is increasing dual use of combustible tobacco and picking up e-cigarettes, and they don’t quit combustible tobacco they use both simultaneously.” Because of these concerns, mostly health professionals avoided to recommend e-cigarettes as a means of quitting smoking, Dr Khawaja said.

“It is an emerging issue that needs public debate. There was a need to create awareness among parents and lawmakers on the use of the product and about its harms,” Dr Khawaja said.

“The major concern was looking at the youth population. For the past two to three years, e-cigarette use had surpassed the use of traditional cigarettes among the youth. Owing to use of e-cigarettes, they were now picking up nicotine products.”

Nicotine was toxic and was used in insecticides until the practice was banned in many countries, Dr Sharif Astori, a medical practitioner at Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) said.

He said while some people might use e-cigarettes to step down from the nicotine levels in traditional, combustable cigarettes, research had shown teens and even college students who were previously non-smokers were picking up related products and becoming addicted to nicotine.

“E-cigarettes were marketed as a less harmful alternative for longtime cigarette smokers, he said and added, “but, what we were seeing its increased use among those who never had smoked before, particularly our youth,” Dr Astori said.

He said there should be a friendly environment between the parents and the youth so that the parents could talk about e-cigarette use with their children.

National Coordinator, Coalition for Tobacco Control in Pakistan (CTC-Pakistan), Khurram Hashmi said that the tobacco industry claimed that smokers were their actual audience but, they mainly targeted youth of this country.

He said as there was no proper research or data about e-cigarettes, so the main focus should be on creating awareness among parents, youth and open market sellers of e-cigarette products in order to dispel the impression that the product was actually that of tobacco.

He floated the suggestion that the quarters concerned should regulate the product under Drugs Act and allow it only under medical supervision just for purpose of quitting tobacco or as remedy for tobacco users who wanted to quit smoking.

Hashmi warned that there should be check on youth as the use of this product increased their confidence of using regular cigarette in front of their parents.

He advised, being drug intake device, e-cigarette should be only used under supervision of medical experts as the illiterate shopkeepers did not know the required quantity of nicotine and that they considered it as purely tobacco product.

When contacted an official from Tobacco Control Cell said that effective steps had been taken to implement the existing laws related with the tobacco control while through awareness drives country’s youth were being educated about the health hazard affects of tobacco products.—APP

