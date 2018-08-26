E-cigarette and conventional cigerettes cause heart attack

A new study has found that smoking an e-cigarette on a regular basis could double the risk of a heart attack. According to a new analysis of a survey of nearly 70,000 people, led by researchers at UC San Francisco, the dual use of e-cigarettes and conventional cigarettes appears to be more dangerous than using either product alone. The study also found that the risks compound, so that daily use of both e-cigarettes and conventional cigarettes raises the heart attack risk five-fold in comparison to the people who don’t use either product. The researchers found that total odds of having a heart attack were about the same for those who continued to smoke cigarettes daily as those who switched to daily e-cigarettes use. For those who use both products daily the odds of having had a heart attack were 4.6 times that of people who had never used either product. Users of these both cigarettes must be warned and punished to not use such dangerous products as well this product should be banned.

AYAZ UMAR

Turbat

