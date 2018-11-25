E-challans for speed-limit, lane violations from today

After successful implementation of the first phase of e-challans over one-way and red-light violations, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) would step into the second phase by also focusing on speed-limit and lane violations on the city roads from Monday.

A spokesman for PSCA told APP here on Sunday that technically calibrated speed radar cameras had been mounted on all e-challan points across the metropolis.

The PSCA was educating public through its Visual Messaging Screens (VMS) about the applicable speed limits on different roads of Lahore, he said and added that for the traffic on Canal Road, the speed limits for LTV and HTV would be maintained at 70km and 50Km respectively.

Similarly, for The Mall, Ferozpur Road and Main Boulevard, Gulberg the speed limits for both LTV and HTV traffics would be maintained at 60 Km and 40 Km, respectively.

The e-challaning initiative had streamlined traffic management and road safety in Lahore resulting in fuel efficiency duly acknowledged by the people, he added.

The IG Punjab has also directed to improve traffic scenario in the metropolis in accordance with the instructions of the Lahore High Court.

The spokesperson said that those ticketed should pay their fines in time to avoid nuisance and action, adding that all Bank of Punjab (BoP) branches were authorized to receive e-challan payments across the province.—APP

