E-billing to ensure quality construction of govt projects: CM

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the concept and formal launch of e-billing in the province as the strong and transparent basis for corruption free transparent governance, rule of law and upholding of merit in the overall standardized construction. These views he expressed while formally launching the e-billing system in Communication & works Department here on Tuesday. Provincial Minister for C&W Akbar Ayub Khan, Secretary C&W and others attended.

“We are introducing a new culture against the old mindset and status quo that will change the whole complexion of the governance in the province will facilitate change, discourage corruption and irregularities and misuse of resources”, he added. The e-billing expertise and model will be replicated at federal levels and the armed forces would also get benefit out of it in order to ensure total transparency at all level of governance.

He agreed to the expansion of Swat Expressway adding that this mega project would integrate the whole belt leading to the overall sustained economic growth of the province. Chief Minister said that PTI government was going all out to replace the rusty system of the past with the new system based on modern technology to run public sector institutions transparently and with full dynamism in consonance with the new age requirements.

The e-billing in the C&W Department would have some better and positive dimensions that will lead to the introduction of e-governance for the efficient services and transparent disposal of different workings and functions of institutions in the near future.

He appreciated the introduction of e-billing in C&W adding that it would promote transparency and the contractors and the people would not face any problem after this concept. It was unfortunate that in the past public sector institutions did not move forward and adapt to the modern age requirement therefore we are lagging behind.

