E&T Division collects Rs 3.1b; 77pc of target

Rawalpindi

Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi Division has collected over Rs 3.1 billion revenue including property, motor, professional taxes, excise fee and entertainment duties in four districts of the division during last nine months while 115,354 vehicles including 98,220 motorcycles were registered here during 2017.

According to details, provincial government had fixed over Rs 4.6 billion revenue target for Rawalpindi division including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock districts for 2017-18. Overall 77 percent target has been achieved in nine months of this financial year while Director General, Excise and Taxation Punjab, Muhammad Akram Ashraf who visited Excise and Taxation office Rawalpindi here the other day directed the authorities concerned to accelerate their ongoing campaign against tax defaulters. The DG during a meeting held at Excise Office reviewed the tax recovery and issued directives to further enhance it.

Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi Tanveer Abbas Gondal has also directed the Excise and Taxation Officers of the division to accelerate their efforts to achieve the targets set by the Punjab Government.—APP