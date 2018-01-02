Dysfunctional streetlights in G-6,G-7 irk residents

Dysfunctional streetlights have been causing problems for residents by hampering their movement in night besides creating a sense of insecurity. Residents of sector G-6 and G-7 on Monday pointed out that these lights have been out of ordered for a long time which shows negligence on account of their maintenance and repair.

They called for taking immediate steps to ensure their timely and proper maintenance. Expressing resentment Talib Shigri, a student of sector G-6 area said, “It is unfortunate that the civic authorities did not take any step to get these non-functional streetlights repaired.”

Currently the residents of these localities have been facing lot of problems including less outside movements and a sense of insecurity, he added. Another resident Aurangzaib Shahzad of sector G-7 said that people are afraid of going to markets for daily chores during nights hours due to darkness in the streets. Usually they preferred to remain at homes during nights due to a sense of insecurity, he said.

“He said, especially children were also facing inconvenience during night hours.”—APP

