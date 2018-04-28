DYS to bring together next generation of digital innovators in KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The 2018 Digital Youth Summit (DYS), being held in collaboration with World Bank and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) and Jazz, brings together the next generation of digital innovators in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The summit aims to attract three key audiences; Tech industry leaders from Pakistan and abroad; the nascent startup community; young people looking to network, learn and be inspired. The summit will draw participants from the private sector, investors, government, civil society, youth groups and academia.

Every year DYS with local and international digital entrepreneurs, technologists, companies and investors aims to share knowledge and experience, while training and investing in the thousands of youth attendees. This year’s DYS features a refreshed lineup of speakers including Jamal Khan (CEO Arpatech), Muneeb Maayr (CEO Bykea), Rabeel Warraich (CEO Sarmayacar), Asra Nadeem (Program Manager at Draper University), and Aurelie Salvaire (Founder Shiftbalance).

As before, there are several panel discussions planned at the event, along with workshops for practical tips and training in areas like Android development, blockchain, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has embarked on a digital journey and is making every possible effort to capitalize on the opportunities presented through the digital economy. We are investing in digital skills and the required infrastructure to pave way for a Digital KP.

The Government has adopted a strategy that focuses on policy reforms and proposes a clear road map in the form of initiatives to support this strategy,” said Dr. Shahbaz Khan, Managing Director of the KP IT Board.