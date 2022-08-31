AS Roma flashed their title credentials once again with a 3-0 win over Monza away from home while Inter Milan stayed in their periphery with a dominant win against Cremonese as Serie A’s midweek matches returned.

Days removed from their battling draw against Juventus, Jose Mourinho’s Roma put another shift in against the newly promoted Monza.

After a tame opening, Paulo Dybala put Roma ahead in the 18th minute when Tammy Abraham sent him through on goal with a header and the Argentine held off defenders in a sprint long enough to boot a kick past Michele Di Gregorio for the game’s opening goal.

The striker added a second in the 32nd minute when Abraham’s effort was saved by the keeper only for Dybala to beat his marker to the rebound once again for his 100th goal in Serie A.

Roger Ibañez wrapped up all three points for Roma in the 61st minute when he headed home from a corner to end any hope Monza had of making a comeback.

The win takes Roma top of the Serie A table with 10 points from five games.

They are closely being followed by Inter Milan in second who sit just a single point behind. Inter, meanwhile, bounced back from a damaging defeat against Lazio in style by beating U.S. Cremonese 3-1.

Joaquin Correa, Nicolo Barella and Lautrao Martinez scored the Serie A runner-ups while David Okereke managed to get on the scoresheet for Cremonese to salvage some pride.

Next up for Inter is the Milan derby against AC Milan who were held by Sassuolo to a goalless draw in their fixture.