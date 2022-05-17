Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini’s final home game ended in a draw.

A stoppage-time goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic earned Lazio a dramatic 2-2 draw at Juventus denying its legends a fairytale sendoff.

The point also sealed the Rome club’s spot in the Europa League next season.

A draw was not too detrimental for Juventus either as they are assured of Champions League football next season.

Juventus used that impavidness to race into a one-goal lead in just the 10th minute of the game.

Dusan Vlahovic, Dybala’s replacement in many ways, headed past Thomas Strakosha for his 21st goal of the Serie A season.

The striker then paid tribute to Dybala using the Argentines trademark celebration.

Allegri then substituted defender Chiellini who was given a standing ovation by fans in what will be his last home match for Juventus before he leaves the club after 18 years in Turin.

Alvaro Morata doubled Juve’s lead in the 36th minute as they looked on course to give their supporters something to cheer after a disappointing season on the whole for Serie A’s most successful side.

Juve took their foot off the gas in the second half which is a sight too common this season where they have failed to challenge for the Serie A crown.

Alex Sandro’s own goal six minutes after the break gave Lazio hope of securing points from the match.

The visitors did not look like they had another goal in them.

Massimiliano Allegri then took Dybala off to allow him his moment of applause before he too leaves the club.

But Milinkovic-Savic had the final say, with the last kick of the game in the 96th minute.

The midfielder’s goal ensured that Lazio in fifth cannot be caught by Fiorentina in seventh securing a Europa League appearance for the next season.

While Chiellini is expected to try his luck in the MLS, no one is sure what new pastures await Dybala.

Dybala, after joining from Palermo, has scored 120 goals in 335 appearances for the club in all competitions winning 12 trophies in total.