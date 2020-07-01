Dy Chairman of Senate visits PSX

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Senator Salim Mandviwalla, Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, visited Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday after the foiled terrorist attack on the Exchange yesterday morning. He was accompanied by his staff and was received at the Exchange by the Chairman, Pakistan Stock Exchange, Sulaiman S. Mehdi and MD, PSX, Farrukh H. Khan.

The Senator was briefed upon the entire event and how the Stock Exchange guards, the Police and Rangers curbed and curtailed the attack before the terrorists could do any damage to the Exchange itself. The Senator reviewed the security measures at the Exchange and was satisfied that sufficient precautionary measures were in place at the Exchange.

He appreciated the security guards, Mr Khudayar and Mr Iftikhar Hussain and the police Sub inspector Shahid Ali who gave up their lives and the action of the Police Rapid Response Forces specifically constable Khalil and Rafiq whose timely action was crucial in foiling the attack. While discussing Mr Mandviwalla suggested to set up a fund to financially support the families of the deceased guards on an on-going basis for the longer term.

This will not only provide assistance to their families but also boost the confidence of all Security team members that their families are looked after in case of any untoward incidents.