DWP-LUMS sign MoU for national outreach programme

DWP Group and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the sponsorship of 100% scholarships to the needy students, through the LUMS – National Outreach Program Session 2018. A formal ceremony was organized at LUMS, where the agreement was signed by Mr. Muhammad Farooq Naseem – CEO of DWP Group and Professor DR. S. Sohail H. Naqvi – Vice Chancellor of LUMS in presence of other officials from DWP and LUMS.

DWP has committed to support this program, through which LUMS offers a scholarship endowment to those brilliant students, who are determined to enhance their knowledge and further develop their skills for a successful and brighter future.

DWP Group, a leading provider of consumer electronics products and LUMS – a top ranking educational institute of the country, have collaborated to contribute and promote this valuable academic initiative on a national basis.

The company remains committed to contribute towards enriching the educational programs, which allow competent and enthusiastic youngsters to attain good quality education in Pakistan.

The Chief Executive Officer of DWP – Muhammad Farooq Naseem stated that, “Education is one of the keys to socio-economic development.

We encourage and support such valuable educational programs for bright students, who have the potential to excel and achieve their dreams through higher education. —PR

