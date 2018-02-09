DWP Group showcased many innovations in Lifestyle exhibition

Staff Reporter

Karachi

DWP Group actively participated in the Lifestyle Exhibitions held in Karachi Lahore, and Islamabad recently. DWP featured its high quality products in all cities.

The Lifestyle Exhibition has been successfully held annually for more than 15 years now, in the three big cities, to showcase innovation and solutions that have a positive impact in raising the standards of living for the consumers in our society.

Under the umbrella of DWP Group, the most active participation was from EcoStar—the world-renowned brand of electronics. Their LED TVs are the smartest hub of home-entertainment, enriched with the most advanced technologies to deliver outstanding performance. Other EcoStar products such as top-of-the-line Washing Machines, Water Dispensers, UPS, Batteries and Solar Panels were also displayed at the exhibition, to gain market recognition and awareness.

The Lifestyle Exhibition provided on-spot shopping facilities for all EcoStar products, as the consumers could directly purchase their favourite products. Numerous products of EcoStar were also available at specially discounted prices. Gree also showcased its revolutionary ACs on the exhibition stall. A wide range of inverters, conventional and floor standing air conditioners were displayed for visitors.