DWD, ESD ink MoU for e-training of girls

An MOU has been signed between the Department of Women Development Punjab and Enablers Skill Development regarding the provision of e-training to young girls at their homes during the lockdown under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz at Women Development Secretariat on Thursday. Women Development Secretary Ambreen Raza and the heads of ESD were present at the spot.

The minister said while launching this two months diploma programme, this project is launched in accordance with economy Rejuvenation Plan, for youth and specially females,to offer virtual opportunities via different online platforms and virtual skill development techniques.

She emphasised the main purpose of this online diploma program is to uplift for rehabilitation and reintegration of females through skill development. She added it is necessary to promote the culture of work from home, services based employment and entrepreneurship, direct & indirect job opportunities for youth.