Duty of LGH to provide better health facilities: Zafar

Post Graduate Medical Institute/Amir-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof. Dr. Sardar Mohammad Al-freed Zafar has directed to renovate the existing building at Lahore General Hospital and handed it over to the Nursing Administration for its offices.

Speaking at the inaugural function, he said that after this Deputy Chief Superintendent, Nursing Superintendent and staff would be able to carry out their duties in a pleasant and clean environment and things will get better in future.

On the occasion Additional Secretary, Department of Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Qarat ul Ain, Ramzan Bibi, Mamoona Sattar, Anwar Sultana, President Young Nursing Association Khalida Tabassum and other officials were also present.

Prof. Al-freed Zafar said that it is duty of the institution to provide better treatment facilities in the hospital and better environment to nurses for ward management so that they can perform their duties in the service of the suffering humanity properly.

Principal PGMI said that the hospital administration also has a responsibility to show interest in providing better facilities and accommodation to the nurses in the institution so that they can take better care of the patients with dignity and determination.

He added that a training workshop has been scheduled for further enhancing the professional skills of nurses so that they can perform their duties without any difficulty in treating new diseases and emergencies.

He said that people associated with the health sector should always adhere to the principles of patience, present mind and discipline. He said that the nursing sector is an important means of collecting prayers and those associated with it are very lucky that the patient is in their hands for healing properly.

Prof. Al-freed Zafar also appreciated the record work done by the nurses in Corona epidemic will always be remembered by the history when these nurses continued to serve others day and night without caring for their lives and remained brave without any fear. On the occasion, Khalida Tabassum, President of Young Nurses Association, thanked Principal Prof. Alfreed Zafar on behalf of her community for this important initiative and assured him of their full support in the future as well.