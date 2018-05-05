Dutiful officials pride of Police Department: IGP

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that industrious, able and dutiful officers and officials are pride of the department. He was addressing a ceremony held to give away awards to officers and officials who showed the best performance in different districts of Punjab.

He said that there was a system of punishment and accountability for those who were negligent of their duties. At the same time, the officers and officials are encouraged who fight against thieves, dacoits and anti-social elements in society with bravery and valour.

In the ceremony, DIG R&D Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir, DIG Head Quarters Shehzada Sultan, AIG Operations Imran Mehmud, SP legal Qamar-uz-Zaman and Abdul Hameed Bhatti were awarded appreciation certificates for devising draft of Police Rules in the light of Police Ordinance 2002 while 89 officers and officials from Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Khushab, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin and Rahim Yar Khan were awarded appreciation certificates and cash prize amounting to Rs 3,425,000.

Additional IG Establishment Punjab Azhar Hameed Khokhar, DIG Headquarters Shehzada Sultan, DIG Operations Sajjad Hasan Manjh and other officers attended the ceremony.