Duterte extends Virus curfew

Manila

Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte has urged citizens to “be patient” as he announced an extension to the coronavirus disease lockdown in the country’s capital region until May 15. The Luzon island-wide enhanced community quarantine measure, one of the world’s strictest lockdowns to curb the spread of the deadly virus, was imposed in March with a view to it being lifted on April 30. But in a recorded public address, Duterte said: “We are just waiting for the right time. Just be patient, please. We are trying to limit the contamination. We are all at risk. But do not increase the odds or the chances of getting it (Covid-19).” Following a series of meetings with medical experts and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the president moved to extend the quarantine period in the Metro Manila region, where the outbreak has been at its worst.— AN