Karachi

Dutch Maritime Delegation headed by Her Excellency Mrs Gerarda Andriana Cornelia Maria Satoios-Braken, Ambassador of Netherland along with renowned Dutch Maritime private companies visited PNSC. Mr Rizwan Ahmed, Chairman, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation along with his team warmly welcomed the delegation.

Rizwan Ahmed, Chairman PNSC gave briefing on the performance of PNSC.—PR

