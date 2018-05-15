Dutch goods exports to Asia up by about a quarter

The Hague

Between 2015 and 2017, goods exports from the Netherlands to Asia increased most, by about a quarter, announced Dutch national statistics bureau CBS on Monday.

The CBS also said the share of Dutch exports in global trade reached 3.2 percent in 2017 after falling from 3.5 to 3.0 percent in the years after the financial crisis.

World trade has more than doubled in value compared with the year 2000, from 8.5 trillion euros to almost 20 trillion euros (2017). Between 2008 and 2017, the Dutch export value increased by more than 174.5 billion euros, with exports of goods up by 125 billion euros and that of services up by 50 billion euros.

The Netherlands still exports the vast majority of goods to European countries, 77 percent. But between 2015 and 2017, the strongest growth of Dutch goods exports was in petroleum products to Asia. Exports to European countries increased by 12 percent. Exports to North and South American countries and Oceania also increased.

Most of the Dutch services also go to other European countries (68 percent). In percentage terms, exports of services to Oceania rose most rapidly between 2015 and 2017, followed by services to Europe and Asia. In both Europe and Asia, the export value of business services, royalties and licenses increased. The export value of services to North and South America and Africa decreased between 2015 and 2017, said the CBS.—Xinhua