Dutch envoy to return to Pakistan next month

Islamabad

The Dutch ambassador to Pakistan will return to Islamabad in February following an absence of more than four months in wake of the alleged death threat received last year, reportedly from religious parties angry over anti-Islam tweets by far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders, the Dutch media said on Saturday.

Ardi Stoios-Braken “will fly back to Islamabad in early February,” the daily tabloid Algemeen Dagblad reported. She was on leave in the Netherlands in late October last year when she received word “that a letter arrived at the embassy from Pakistani authorities.”

“The letter spoke of a ‘specific threat’ and was related to the [anti-Islam] cartoon contest which had already been cancelled months before,” the paper said.

