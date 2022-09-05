Dustin Johnson, one of the most high-profile signings for LIV Golf, is off the mark after winning the Boston event at The International in a sudden-death playoff against Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri.

Johnson managed a 35-foot eagle putt to close out the win becoming the fourth different winner in four LIV events.

The American shot a last round of 5-under 65, to join Lahiri (64) and Niemann (66) for a total of 15-under 265 needing a playoff to decide the winner.

Before LIV Boston, Dustin Johnson had flirted with wins after finishing inside the top 5 in the previous two events but was relieved to have the monkey off his back with a win while also moving to the top of the individual season-long point standings.

Johnson had not won since the Saudi International on Feb. 7, 2021, when it was part of the European tour schedule. He was the longest-serving world No. 1 since Tiger Woods slipped out of the top 15 in the world when he signed with LIV Golf resulting in his expulsion from the Tour.

Lee Westwood (62) and newcomer Cameron Smith (63) tied for 4th, the day 1 co-leader Talor Gooch finished sixth.

Jason Kokrak placed seventh with Abraham Ancer eighth and Kevin Na and Sergio Garcia highlighting the group which finished tied for ninth.

With Boston, Bedminster, Oregon, and London in the bag, LIV will move to Chicago for its next event.