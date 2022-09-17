Fresh off his first win in LIV Golf at Boston, Dustin Johnson kept his impressive form going by taking the lead in Chicago at Rich Harvest.

The American sank nine birdies to card a first-round score of 9-under 63 to finish three strokes ahead of second-placed Cameron Smith. The British Open champion, Smith, rediscovered his putting form toward the end of the round and finished with a 66.

Dustin Johnson set the precedent early at LIV Chicago, closing out the front nine with four straight birdies. Smith, meanwhile, managed only two birdies on his opening nine holes before changing his approach and reaping the rewards, later on, to remain in contention for his first title.

Matthew Wolff follows the pair in third place after shooting 5-under 67.

Charles Howell and Henrick Stenson mark the four-man group tied for the fourth, five shots back of the leader at 68. Stenson, who won his inaugural event at Bedminster, missed the LIV Boston after suffering vertigo.

Bryson DeChambeau and Charl Schwartzel highlight the group tied for eighth at 3-under.

Johnson and Talor Gooch, who birdied his first three holes and was 1 over the rest of the way for a 70, are the only players to have finished in the top 10 in all four LIV Golf Invitational events.