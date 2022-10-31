Dustin Johnson, the winner of LIV Golf’s individual Champion award, continued to add more money to his most lucrative year after leading his side, the 4Aces GC, to the LIV Team Championship crown at Trump National Doral Golf Club.

The American set his team on the way with an easy birdie on the 370-yard par-4 16th before his teammate Patrick Reed also birdied his last hole to help 4Aces GC capture the season-ending event by one shot over Cameron Smith and Punch GC.

Johnson (70), Reed (70), Talor Gooch (71) and Pat Perez (70) shot a combined 7 under 281 on the par 72 Sunday to split the $16 million winners’ cheque.

Smith (65), Matt Jones (70), Wade Ormsby (73) and Marc Leishman (74) finished at 6 under, splitting $8 million prize money.

The other two teams, Smash GC consisting of Brooks Koepka (74), Peter Uihlein (75), Jason Kokrak (68) and Chase Koepka (75) — ended 4 over and split $6 million while Stinger GC, the team of Louis Oosthuizen (71), Charl Schwartzel (71), Hennie du Plessis (76) and Branden Grace (80), finished at 10 over and split $4 million.

The prize money from the LIV Team Championship gave Johson the final winnings of $35,637,767 from just eight events, by far the most lucrative year of his professional career that too without counting the signing bonus which can be in excess of 100 million dollars.

With the league set to expand to 14 events next year, the number is sure to go up for everyone involved.

There is still a possibility that LIV events will get the desired ranking points by OWGR meaning we could be seeing LIV golfers at Golf majors next year as well.